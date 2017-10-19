Eat Local Restaurant Month at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Executive sous chef Lij Heron put a delectable local menu together for guests wishing to sample the island’s culinary heritage at the award winning steakhouse.

The Eat Local menu at the Sunset Grille includes a selection of Appetizers and Entrees.

Among delicious appetizers served, Aruban Grouper Ceviche with Rucco Plantain Chips; Aruban Seafood Soup, or the Sunset Grille Seasonal Salad with Mixed Lettuce, Quinoa, Roasted Carrot, Pickled Ginger, Tomato, Chips, and Green Peas.

Entrees include Pan Seared Local Grouper with Pan Bati, and Pickled Red Onions; USDA Certified Black Angus Flank Steak and USDA Certified Black Angus Skirt Steak, both steaks served with Herbed Funchi, the island’s local polenta, Parmesan Cheese, and Aruban Mint Jalapeno Chutney.

For Dessert the menu features local favorites, Ponche Crema Aruba Cheese Cake and Coconut Mint Chocolate Pudding.

Finding fine dining with local flair is always a pleasure at the Sunset Grille, starting October 1st, 2016 through October 31st, 2016, at $40 dollars per person.

While the Sunset Grille serves dinner nightly, Gilligan’s Seafood Shack, serves local lunch every day, at its beachfront location at the edge of the resort’s pool deck, facing the fabulous Palm Beach.

The menu there includes Appetizers & Entrees choices with local accents. Coconut & Avocado Salad, with Mixed Lettuce, Diced Avocado, and Lemon vinaigrette; or Arugula Goat Cheese Salad, with Cherry Tomatoes, Pears, and Mango vinaigrette. For Entrée the Aruban Battered Fried Grouper with Pickled red onion, yucca fries with tartar sauce, or the Jerk Chicken Wings deliver the spirit of One Happy Island, for just $15 per person, for the two course lunch.

Visit the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino during Eat Local Restaurant Month, organized by the Aruba Tourism Authority.