    ECO Destination Management Company support its community

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Nov. 29, 2016
    Soccer team sport Vereniging F.C. San Nicolas

    Sport Vereniging F.C. San Nicolas, Lifida A & B, a sport organization operating in San Nicolas with the goal of taking kids off the street and getting them involved with sports, baptized some new uniforms this week, with the help of ECO DMS as a sponsor.

    The company also attended the official uniform inauguration, just recently, at the Joe Laveist Sport Park at San Nicolas.

    Sport Vereniging F.C. San Nicolas, offers soccer practice and coaching, thereby giving kids a framework within which to develop physical- and social skills, encouraging them to mature into productive and disciplined members of our community.

    Maoreen Every, poured water on the shirts on behalf of ECO DMS and her company’s colleagues present at the inauguration, while Sport Vereniging F.C. San Nicolas was represented by Herbert Beelsnijder, Brigitte Gomez and Errol Every.

    ECO DMS is the Dutch Caribbean’s premier full service Destination Management Company operating in both Aruba and Curaçao, with a branch office in Florida. The company combines creativity, personal service and superior professional skills to deliver memorable motivational experiences to clients from around the globe.

