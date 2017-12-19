Eco Destination Management selected as BI worldwide inspirational partner

This designation aligns ECO Destinations management Company with other companies who maintain a loyal partnership and provide top-notch service in the event industry.

ECO Destination Management Company has been recognized in the category of Make it Happen: Supplier who best partnered with BIW and clients to address logistical challenge with a creative solution

“We’re proud to honor ECO Destination management Company as an Inspirational Partner. Their high standards and attention to detail help us to deliver the excellent service our clients deserve. We look forward to continuing our partnership,” said Mary MacGregor, Vice President of Event Solutions at BI WORLDWIDE.

“ECO Destination Management strives to deliver overall excellence and professionalism, technology, and innovation among other critical aspects of the meeting and event experience, we aim at redefining quality service and memorable experiences in meeting and events for our global clients.”

About BI WORLDWIDE’s Inspirational Partners

BI WORLDWIDE's Inspirational Partners Forum is designed to bring key supplier partners together for education, and information exchange. These key suppliers are a vital component to achieving excellence and BI WORLDWIDE is honored to recognize Inspirational Partners across six categories: Make it Happen, Show me the Money, Keep in Touch, Turned it Around, Creative Touches and Excellence in Operations.

About BI WORLDWIDE

BI WORLDWIDE is a global engagement agency that uses the principles of behavioral economics to produce measurable results for its clients by driving and sustaining engagement in 120 countries through seven global headquarters and operating in 22 languages.

About ECO destination management company: The company has been combining creativity, personal service and superior professional skills to deliver memorable motivational experiences to clients from around the globe, for the past 30 years.