ECO DMS 30th Anniversary Celebration

Invitees, important contributors to the accomplishments of ECO DMS, enjoyed a four-day program of events, that included a welcome beach-chic dinner at the Hyatt Regency, an advisory board meeting at the Aruba Ritz Carlton, a UTV adventure on the island’s back roads, festive dinner at Cas Di Wichi, a private cunucu residence off the hotel strip, and an educational event, in conjunction with the University of Aruba, where visitors, and students met with the local tourism partners to discuss the trends of the last 30 years and the upcoming trends that will affect the future of the industry.

During the educational Event, showcasing the expertise of international MICE market experts, Wichita Villacres, President and CEO, and her daughter Maoreen Every Managing Director, Eco Destination Management Services of Aruba, were both presented with a surprised, generous checks for two of their most-appreciated charities, Hende Mujer den Difficultad, assisting victims of domestic violence and ARF, the Aruba Rescue Foundation, improving the life of stray cats and dogs on the island.

The afternoon concluded with a fun snorkel tour on board a catamaran, and dinner at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino.

The last program day was dedicated to a meeting with Aruba Government officials including the Aruba Tourism Board of Director, and a formal 30th anniversary recognition and celebration event, at the Renaissance Convention Center.

While on the island the VIP guests enjoyed the hospitality of the Hyatt Regency Aruba, Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Renaissance Aruba Resort and The Aruba Ritz-Carlton.

Pictured here snapshot from the educational event.