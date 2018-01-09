ECO DMS Celebrates 30 Years with a Glittering Gala

In addition to the company’s steady workload, the 30th anniversary called for a special celebration, with three circles of engagement, the island community, local and international clients, and loyal employees.

Looking back, Villacres states, it was a most rewarding year culminating with a four-day invitational event, including all the company’s international partners, toasting to thirty years of successful collaboration, and the passing of the baton, as Managing Director Maoreen Every, Villacres’ daughter, establishes herself as the future, charismatic leader of the company.

The final event in December, was designed to impress the company’s international clients and showcase Aruba as a unique destination with a chock-full menu of premium activities. Many powerful players in the MICE market found themselves on the island celebrating with ECO DMS, December 10th to 14th.

The last program day in the presence of the Minister of Tourism, Mr. Dangui Oduber, included a formal 30th anniversary recognition and celebration gala, at the Renaissance Convention Center.

The black-tie gala themed a Caribbean Pearl Celebration, was flawlessly orchestrated, elegant and befitting the end of a yearlong celebration.

In a heartwarming address bandleader Jairo Boekhoudt applauded Villacres for her special ability to recognize and identify local talent; he also complimented her for the top notch organization she created, capable of servicing the island’s most discerning visitors.

Every also surprised her mom with a spontaneous video compilation starring many of the guests who have become friends for life, which Villacres has met and nurtured relationship with via professional affiliations such as SITE & FICP, travelling the glove to promote Aruba. Warm words of appreciation and praise were lavished on ECO DMS by grateful clients, recognizing the pivotal role Villacres played in producing state of the art events here.

The highlight of the evening was an award presentation in which Villacres and Every handed out attractive tokens of appreciation to a stellar list of more than two dozen MICE dignitaries, with BI Worldwide, commemorating 27 years of alliance, Maritz Travel, 25 years, Prestige Global Meeting Source, 25 years, and many more, concluding decades of collaboration.

Representatives of local companies also made a strip to the stage to collect their awards including KukooKunuku Party Bus, Elite Production, Sunny Ray Entertainment, Fofoti Tours & Transport, Action Tours, Pelican Watersports, Papiamento Restaurant, Hyatt Regency Aruba, Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Marketing Plus NV, Renaissance Aruba Resort, The Ritz-Carlton Aruba and the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino.

The year of celebration ended with an emotional thank-you note by Villacres, who expressed profound and heartfelt gratitude for the opportunities she had been given in Aruba. Sumptuous lobster and steak dinner, live entertainment, electrifying dance music, and bottomless flutes of bubbly completed three tremendous decades of business success, and concluded the unforgettable evening.

ECO DMS, is the Dutch Caribbean’s premier full service Destination Management Company. It operates in both Aruba and Curacao, with a sales office in Florida. The company combines creativity, personal service and superior professional skills to deliver memorable motivational experiences to clients from around the globe.