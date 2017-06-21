ECO DMS hosts a three day appreciation party

The celebrations take place each month around the 30th, and for January, February, March & April they took on special meaning, as ECO DMS organized charity and cultural activities for the community.

In May it was the vendors’ turn and ECO DMS pulled all plugs in gratitude and appreciation. In order to be able to devote personalized time with each of the vendors, invitees were split into three groups, and hosted over three consecutive evenings starting with the restaurants, and the entertainment companies who provide AV and lighting equipment. Rental companies and flower shops fit nicely into the mix.

The following evening the transportation specialists, the taxi drivers, the water sports companies, and activity operators received special pampering, and on the third evening, hotel executives and managers, members of the Aruba Tourism Authority, the Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association, the airport team and the banks, were welcomed and entertained in great style.

The party, a movable feast, started at Azia lounge on Palm Beach, where everyone was asked to park and leave their vehicle behind; following a welcome drink the party moved on to four different locations where besides great wine and food, ideas were shared, and thank-yous exchanged.

ECO DMS will be celebrating the culmination of its yearlong anniversary party on December 13th, 2017.

ECO DMS, is the Dutch Caribbean’s premier full service Destination Management Company. It operates in both Aruba and Curacao, with a branch office in Florida. The company combines creativity, personal service and superior professional skills to deliver memorable motivational experiences to clients from around the globe.