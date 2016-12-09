The site includes extensive product information to help customers understand all services offered by EL Tours. The new site offers a detailed overview of all main services offered by EL Tours.

Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers and mobile devices.

The new website and tours mean that customers can now benefit from better online content that is easier to navigate and share with others.

As on our previous site EL Tours remains the only local transfer and tour provider to accept PayPal as payment method. PayPal remains one of the safest and easiest payment methods to make convenient payments online.

Paying with PayPal you can rest assured that your payment details will remain private and that your payment is guaranteed by PayPal’s buyer protection.

Furthermore, the new website allows users to share products and pages that interest them with others across Facebook, Twitter and Google+.

In addition EL Tours is happy to announce our new one of a kind tour products that can now be booked on our new site: