EL Tours is now offering UTV Tours

You are the driver on our guided Aruba UTV Adventure, which combines the thrill of off-roading with the peace of mind of having a guide lead the way. You’ll hop behind the wheel in a top-of-the-line UTV (seats up to 2). Get ready to grip the wheel and feel the thrill as you navigate exciting twists and turns along Aruba’s rugged North coast and through the Arikok National Park and the world famous Natural Pool!

UTV Tours are offered daily with a tour in the morning and a tour in the afternoon.

UTV Morning Adventure

UTV Afternoon Adventure

Be sure not to miss out on this once in a lifetime experience!

All tours offered by EL Tours follow strict safety procedures which makes customer safety our number one priority. Further preserving nature is very important to EL Tours. We do our utmost not to disturb any of the local flora, fauna and protect Aruba's ecology. This is done by only taking designated roads and trails, not going through any sand dunes and other areas that are restricted. Our tours are carefully organized with cooperation of local authorities including the national park rangers and extensive training is given to all tour guides to insure not only our customers are protected but also our island, which we love and want to insure is protected for all future generations.

EL Tours offers one of the widest variety of excursions of any provider in Aruba, which guarantees we have excellent tour options for everyone so be sure to check out our other tours.

