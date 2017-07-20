EL Tours rewarded with two prizes for their excellent service

In addition EL Tours has also achieved Viator's Top Rates Award, distinguishing us as an outstanding provider for the world's leading tours and activities booking platform.

This award is only given to a select, high-performing group of service providers that consistently receive excellent ratings on Viator.

EL Tours continually strives to improve our services, which is reflected in a huge increase in business over the past few years as our company continues to grow.

Although we have grown a lot we have not lost sight of our original goal to offer excellent personalized service to all our customers to insure their visit to our beautiful island of Aruba is a memorable one.

A big thanks from EL Tours team and all our partners.