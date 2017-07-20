Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    EL Tours rewarded with two prizes for their excellent service

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Jul. 20, 2017
    Jul. 20, 2017
    Aruba Airport Transfer EL Tours

    We’re thrilled to announce that for the 6th consecutive year EL Tours Aruba has been selected for the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, reflecting the consistently great reviews we have received from our customers!

     

    In addition EL Tours has also achieved Viator's Top Rates Award, distinguishing us as an outstanding provider for the world's leading tours and activities booking platform.
    This award is only given to a select, high-performing group of service providers that consistently receive excellent ratings on Viator.

    EL Tours continually strives to improve our services, which is reflected in a huge increase in business over the past few years as our company continues to grow.

    Although we have grown a lot we have not lost sight of our original goal to offer excellent personalized service to all our customers to insure their visit to our beautiful island of Aruba is a memorable one.

    A big thanks from EL Tours team and all our partners.

