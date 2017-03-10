EL Tours Wins Transfer Company of the Year

It is a great honor for our company to win this award as best transfer company not only for Aruba but also as the best transfer company in the entire American continent!

EL Tours is proud to bring this award to Aruba to help build the island’s reputation as a destination for the discerning luxury travelers.

EL Tours has time and again proven to be the most reliable, affordable and best reviewed transfer provider in Aruba. Offering a variety of transfer options from our affordable shared shuttle transportation to our luxury VIP transfer services.

The Luxury Travel Guide Awards are an international awards program in recognition of all holiday & tour options from large to small operators. To learn more about the awards please visit www.ltgawards.com