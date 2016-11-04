`America Votes' will be followed by millions of Americans, but it is also a magnet for people abroad. Will the Democrats win, or the Republicans? At Salt & Pepper Restaurant coverage begins at 4 pm, so come on down to follow the results in every state and get the points of view, predictions, ins and outs from the experts of the major networks.

The Presidential Elections are hot news, also on Aruba. Come and watch, clap and cheer and hope that the best candidate will win. Good luck!