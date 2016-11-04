Language
Map of Aruba
    Election night coverage starts at 4 pm at Salt & Pepper as America votes for a new president

    Nov. 4, 2016
    Nothing will beat the 2016 Presidential Elections in the USA on November 8, when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will be trying to win the presidency. 

    `America Votes' will be followed by millions of Americans, but it is also a magnet for people abroad. Will the Democrats win, or the Republicans? At Salt & Pepper Restaurant coverage begins at 4 pm, so come on down to follow the results in every state and get the points of view, predictions, ins and outs from the experts of the major networks.

    The Presidential Elections are hot news, also on Aruba. Come and watch, clap and cheer and hope that the best candidate will win. Good luck!

