Elegant Red & Black gala event for Caribbean Palm Village Resort

Having announced all 4th quarter nominees, Interim General Manager Astrid Muller enjoyed the honor of naming Juanita Dorothal as employee of the 4th quarter, and Kenjah Howell, employee of the year for 2017.

Both Juanita and Kenjah have been nominated a number of times this year, singled out for their extraordinary conduct and performance; they proved themselves essential to the smooth running of the operations of the resort in the past year.

But they were not alone. Many of Caribbean Palm Village Resort employees distinguished themselves in the 4th Quarter 2017, and were nominated for the coveted award, among them Geraldine Frank, Front-Desk; Isel Kock, Accounting; Jean Merisier, Maintenance and Francia Kelly, Housekeeping.

Employees who have gone the Extra Miles in the 4th Quarter 2017 were also lauded for their job dedication, ingenuity and fast response, among them Cesar Martinez, Nattalee Morrison, Rakesh Soekhai, Lovius Erizien, Juanita Dorothal, Elsa Croes, Annrellaa Pñeyro, Francia Kelly, Gilberto Spataro, and Miladys Sarmiento, all members of Housekeeping; Rashida Gomez, Evelyne Boekhoudt, Kenjah Howell, and Deborah Rasmijn, Front Desk; Sadia Futa, Reservation; George Irausquin, and Alicia Ras, Maintenance; Rosalba Ras, Accounting;

Pictured here unforgettable party moments. At the end of the official part of the evening, employees enjoyed food, drink, music and dance, sending the old year off in style and welcoming the new one.