Employee of the Quarter celebration at Caribbean Palm Village Resort

“It give me great pleasure to announce Janet Brinkmann, of the housekeeping department as the winner for the quarter,” said Interim General Manager Astrid Muller, “Janet is an exemplary employee and a valuable member of our staff, and deserves many accolades for her flawless conduct and dedication.”

Janet is seen here in the picture receiving congratulations from Executive Housekeeper Cristina Galindo.

Other recognition-worthy employees who were nominated to the Employee of the Third Quarter title included Kenjah Howell, Isel Kock, Adriana Tromp, Jermaine Erasmus and Ivat Lazard, seen here with the Customer Relation and Yield Manager Desiree Gomez.

Resort employees who went the extra mile were also recognized that morning among them Clifford Tromp, Richard Webb, Elvis Tromp, Arnold Maduro, Carlos Henao, Jermaine Erasmus, Janet Brinkman, Cedric Tromp, Marilina Kuiperi, Evelyn Boekhoudt, and Michiel Zievinger, many of them multiple award winners, in past quarters.

Caribbean Palm Village Resort is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and continues to offer genuine Aruba hospitality and charm.