Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Employee of the Quarter celebration at Caribbean Palm Village Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Employee of the Quarter celebration at Caribbean Palm Village Resort
    Nov. 8, 2016
    Employee of the Quarter celebration at Caribbean Palm Village Resort

    In celebration of achievement, staff and management of Caribbean Palm Beach Resort got together for an early morning award ceremony, recognizing top-performing employees and those who have gone the extra mile during the third quarter.

    “It give me great pleasure to announce Janet Brinkmann, of the housekeeping department as the winner for the quarter,” said Interim General Manager Astrid Muller, “Janet is an exemplary employee and a valuable member of our staff, and deserves many accolades for her flawless conduct and dedication.”

    Janet is seen here in the picture receiving congratulations from Executive Housekeeper Cristina Galindo.

    Employee of the Quarter celebration at Caribbean Palm Village Resort

    Other recognition-worthy employees who were nominated to the Employee of the Third Quarter title included Kenjah Howell, Isel Kock, Adriana Tromp, Jermaine Erasmus and Ivat Lazard, seen here with the Customer Relation and Yield Manager Desiree Gomez.

    Resort employees who went the extra mile were also recognized that morning among them Clifford Tromp, Richard Webb, Elvis Tromp, Arnold Maduro, Carlos Henao, Jermaine Erasmus, Janet Brinkman, Cedric Tromp, Marilina Kuiperi, Evelyn Boekhoudt, and Michiel Zievinger, many of them multiple award winners, in past quarters.

    Employee of the Quarter celebration at Caribbean Palm Village Resort Employee of the Quarter celebration at Caribbean Palm Village Resort

    Caribbean Palm Village Resort is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and continues to offer genuine Aruba hospitality and charm. 

    Tags:
    Employee of the Quarter
    Caribbean Palm Village Resort