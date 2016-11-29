Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Employees at Caribbean Palm Village Enjoy Enrichment and Information

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Employees at Caribbean Palm Village Enjoy Enrichment and Information
    Nov. 29, 2016
    Employees at Caribbean Palm Village

    Two recent activities offered to the employees of Caribbean Palm Village Resorts delivered awareness and information on topics relevant to island life, resort guests and the local community.

    The first was a walk/run, designed to support Fundacion Hende Mujer den Difficultad, a foundation dedicated to the welfare of women and families in abusive situations, and the other was a lecture, by a local Police office, John Larmonie, concerning crime prevention and active shooter situations.

    Employees at Caribbean Palm Village  Employees at Caribbean Palm Village

    Job enrichment is important to us, said interim general manager Astrid Muller, as our employees appreciate being informed, educated, and entertained by outside sources, on a variety of contemporary subjects.

    Employees at Caribbean Palm Village   Employees at Caribbean Palm Village

    Tags:
    Caribbean Palm Village
    Training
    Fundacion Hende Mujer den Difficultad