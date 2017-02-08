Enjoy a dinner under the stars at Renaissance Private Island

Renaissance Private Island is the perfect romantic place where you want to experience a dinner surrounded with nature and Aruba’s crystal clear water. Enjoy a boat trip to the island followed by a dinner at Iguana beach with a theme inspired menu from Papagayo Restaurant.

The culinary team of Papagayo prepare each month a special menu, this month guests will indulge our Asian inspired menu consisting of Dim Sum accompanied with a sweet tamarind sauce, followed by Tom Yang Goong which are Shrimps mixed with lemongrass, chili, spring onions and mushrooms or the Green Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice. To end this magical night, a Thai trio dessert consisting of Coconut Custard, Mango Sago and Fried Banana drizzled with chocolate.





This special dinner on the beach is every Wednesday and starts at 7:00PM. You will be welcomed with a cocktail drink at ex-Carpe Diem restaurant in front of Renaissance Mall before heading to the island. This unique dinner experience is only $65 and children between 5 and 12 years dine for half the price. “it’s not just a dinner, we guarantee a unique experience starting with a welcome cocktail drink, a boat trip the island, live music and an exquisite dinner. For more information and reservation please call 5236115 or visit Renaissance Aruba’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/RenaissanceAruba/events. Reservation on time is recommended.