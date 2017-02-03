Language
Map of Aruba
    Enjoy a Valentine's Day Romantic Beach Dinner at the Hilton Aruba.

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Feb. 3, 2017
    Sweethearts of all ages are invited for a special barefoot dinner, toes in sand at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. 

    The resort beachfront will be dedicated to lovers, on Valentine's Day, dining at leisure under the stars on a special festive menu, prepared by the resort's culinary brigade.

    You are invited to watch a Technicolor topical sunset, then listen to the sound of the waves as culinary surprises unfold, for a memorable, starry-eyed experience.

    Valentine's Day menu takes off with a delicate Amuse Bouche featuring Foie Gras, Sweetbread and Onion Confit, followed by a Poached Pear Salad on a bed of mixed lettuce, with ginger and honey dressing.

    For the intermezzo between courses a refreshing Passion Fruit Sherbet will be served, topped with Prosecco, and for the main course a Surf & Turf pairing of Black Angus Beef Tenderloin and Caribbean Lobster Tail, will be escorted by truffle mashed potato, zucchini, coconut & vanilla butter.

    The delectable dessert aptly named Textures of Strawberry, layers meringue, cheese cake and compote, for a perfect conclusion of a much-enjoyed affair. Please call +297-526-6612 for reservations!

