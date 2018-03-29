Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Esther and Nancy celebrated their 10th anniversary at Hadicurari Restaurant

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Esther and Nancy celebrated their 10th anniversary at Hadicurari Restaurant
    Mar. 29, 2018
    Anniversary at Hadicurari

    Ten years of service, that is a good reason for a wonderful celebration.

    Congratulations, Esther and Nancy!

    At Hadicurari restaurant, Esther Pedrozo and Nancy Cortes have been working in the kitchen (the cold side) for a decade: Nancy in the mornings, preparing breakfast and lunch, and Esther assisting the kitchen team making the cold appetizers and desserts for dinner. A big, big, festive cake, a certificate of recognition and a cheque made the celebration complete on March 12.

    Many congratulations of all of your Hadicurari colleagues, Esther and Nancy!

    Anniversary at HadicurariAnniversary at Hadicurari

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Hadicurari Restaurant