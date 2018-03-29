Esther and Nancy celebrated their 10th anniversary at Hadicurari Restaurant

Congratulations, Esther and Nancy!

At Hadicurari restaurant, Esther Pedrozo and Nancy Cortes have been working in the kitchen (the cold side) for a decade: Nancy in the mornings, preparing breakfast and lunch, and Esther assisting the kitchen team making the cold appetizers and desserts for dinner. A big, big, festive cake, a certificate of recognition and a cheque made the celebration complete on March 12.

Many congratulations of all of your Hadicurari colleagues, Esther and Nancy!