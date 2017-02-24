Ewald Biemans Honored by Hsmai and National Geographic

Ewald Biemans, owner and Managing Director of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort was recognized with a Gold Adrian Award as the Leader in Sustainable Tourism, presented by HSMAI and National Geographic Traveler.

Adding to the prestigious award, which was presented before a crowd of 1,000, is that Biemans is the first individual to ever receive the honor, which until now has only been won by destinations or organizations. There were 200 submissions in the category and the award was one of the evening’s highlights as executives from both HSMAI and National Geographic stood on stage honoring Biemans’ passionate commitment and measurable results. Biemans’ work was recognized as a success story in how providing a memorable, fulfilling vacation while caring for the environment can be mutually inclusive.

“It’s always wonderful to be able to celebrate the innovators of our industry. Their outstanding work challenges and inspires the rest of the profession,” said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI.

The annual Adrian Awards recognizes excellence in travel advertising, digital marketing and public relations, and the leaders behind the work.