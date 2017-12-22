Language
Map of Aruba
    Dec. 22, 2017
    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino will be celebrating the outgoing year in style, with a sizzling, tropical pool-deck celebration under the stars.

    Following dinner, the Old Year will be escorted out, and the New Year welcomed in at a fun Countdown Celebration with live entertainment by the Bambu Band, dancing, champagne and party favors.

    A spectacular fireworks show will be presented at the stroke of midnight with the sky over Palm Beach illuminated by a dazzling pyrotechnic display of colors and shapes, from a firing point on the beach.

    Locals and visitors are invited to join the festivities, admission is free, the resort however will be pre-selling beverage coupons at a special price starting December 26th, from a lobby point of sales.

    Patrons will have a great selection of dining options at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino on December 31st, with an elaborate New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet at Laguna Restaurant and an elegant 4-course menu, at the Sunset Grille. 

    Dinner highlights at Laguna include a variety of soups, a gourmet fresh salad bar, an international prepared salad selection, Italian antipasto & cold cuts, exotic seafood, a slow roasted prime rib carving station, tossed-to-order pasta, and classic entrees including roasted chicken, lamb chops and seared sea bass, side dishes, a deluxe dessert display.

    Served from 7pm to 10pm, the price per adult is $89 including one glass of house wine; kids ages 6 to 12, $45, excluding service charge and tax. 

    The resort’s culinary brigade created an epicurean menu for the Sunset Grille featuring a choice of two unique appetizers, sea bass or Dover sole for the seafood course, and a selection of main courses including USDA certified Black Angus beef, double lamb chops, organic corn fed chicken breast, interesting sides, and Mont Blanc for dessert, a spectacular chocolate bavarois. 

    Served from 6pm to 11pm, the price per adult is $155; kids ages 6 to 12, $75, excluding service charge and tax. 

    Join the memorable Countdown Celebration, dance to the tune of the Bambu band, sip champagne and ooh-aah the fireworks at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino on New Year’s Eve 2017.

