Exciting Times for the Gianni’s Group Restaurants

Amore Mio Pizzeria Napoletana

Amore Mio Pizzeria Napoletana introduced their Junior Master Pizzaiolo workshop to young pizzeria owners in the making! Primary school classes were invited to learn how an authentic Napoli Pizza Margherita is made. They prepared and enjoyed their very own pizza creations and were treated to a nice dessert courtesy of Gelatissimo! A cool way to end a fun educational workshop.

Azia Restaurant & Lounge

Amore Mio is not the only restaurant in Gianni’s Group taking an educational route. Azia Restaurant & Lounge held their very own sushi workshops during the months of May, June and July. Several groups have gathered at the restaurant with one common goal, to learn how to make delicious sushi rolls and more importantly, eating them. Sangria was flowing and a great time was had.

Daniel’s Steak & Chop

The new Early- and Latebird specials at Daniel’s Steak & Chop have become a popular option for people who either want to beat the dinner rush, or prefer having their meals later in the evening. A 3-course menu can be selected for just AWG 55 from 4:30PM to 6:30PM or 9:00PM to 11:00PM!

Garden Fresh Café

Garden Fresh Café has always provided proof that eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring, but this time, they’ve outdone themselves! Special occasions need to be celebrated regardless of dietary restrictions. It is for this reason that Garden Fresh Café makes a variety of organic cakes made with the very best ingredients. A popular choice has been our 100% raw organic Blueberry Cheesecake, delicious.

Gianni’s Ristorante Italiano

Keep an eye on Gianni’s Ristorante Italiano for their upcoming Sunday Special! For a limited time starting on September 3rd, on every first Sunday of the month there will be a 3-course menu available for just AWG 69. A great opportunity for a family dinner!

The Beach Bar

The Beach Bar has added a whole new level of local flair to their daily entertainment schedule during the month of July. On Sundays talented steel pan player Ronwayne Kock treats guests to a taste of Aruban culture.