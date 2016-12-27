Exciting Times for the Hyatt Regency Aruba

Bridal Press Trip – In November 2016, Hyatt Regency Aruba served as host hotel for a bridal press trip organized by the Aruba Tourism Authority. The press trip included media attendees from Aventura Magazine, Bridal Guide, JustLuxe, Inspired by This, Southern Bride and Champagne Living. The itinerary consisted of a mock wedding ceremony, cocktail reception and dinner at the resort’s newest venue, the Front Drive Ruines. The itinerary also consisted of a bridal brunch in Padu del Caribe ballroom.

Sunday Brunch – Hyatt Regency Aruba’s signature indoor/outdoor restaurant Ruinas del Mar continues to be a favorite amongst visitors and locals alike. As the gourmet menu tantalizes taste buds, the al fresco dining and dramatic lagoon views transports diners to one of the most unforgettable scenes in Aruba. On Sundays, the restaurant plays host to a mouth-watering brunch where guests can enjoy a vast selection of food stations with authentic Aruban flavor. The Champagne Brunch is open from 9:00am-2:00pm every Sunday.

Hyatt Regency Casino Non-Smoking Slots Area – Hyatt Regency Aruba recently introduced a new non-smoking room at the 12,500-sq-ft Hyatt Casino. The Casino, which plays host to 221 slot machines, 19 video poker machines, 13 gaming tables and live entertainment, is the first and only casino on the island with a non-smoking area. The casino is open daily from 10:00am until 4:00am and parking is free for guests. From Tuesday through Sunday each week, visitors can indulge in the “Carnival in Rio” celebration, with live music, refreshing cocktails, and a fun crowd.

