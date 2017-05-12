Recently Donna and her husband Mike were in Aruba staying at their beloved Playa Linda Timeshare, and she is nice enough to stop by to talk about it. Now, just because they stay at a resort in a prime location on Palm Beach, don’t think they only stay around the resort. At heart, they are explorers. This love for exploration has led them to discover countless nooks and crannies around the island.

So, on this episode of the show Donna takes us back 24 years to when they first stepped off the plane onto the tarmac of the airport. Over that time she has experienced many different accommodations but the Playa Linda is home, and also the place where her most recent trip is centered. We talk about that trip and how someone who has been visiting Aruba for more than 2 decades still finds a way to enjoy the island and discover new aspects of it.







On this episode of One Happy Podcast, you will: