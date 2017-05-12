Every week Aruba Curt publishes a new episode of One Happy Podcast in which he interviews Aruba visitors on their experience. In this episode he interviews Donna Dubrink and her husband Mike, who has been visiting the island for 24 years.
Recently Donna and her husband Mike were in Aruba staying at their beloved Playa Linda Timeshare, and she is nice enough to stop by to talk about it. Now, just because they stay at a resort in a prime location on Palm Beach, don’t think they only stay around the resort. At heart, they are explorers. This love for exploration has led them to discover countless nooks and crannies around the island.
So, on this episode of the show Donna takes us back 24 years to when they first stepped off the plane onto the tarmac of the airport. Over that time she has experienced many different accommodations but the Playa Linda is home, and also the place where her most recent trip is centered. We talk about that trip and how someone who has been visiting Aruba for more than 2 decades still finds a way to enjoy the island and discover new aspects of it.
On this episode of One Happy Podcast, you will:
- Learn when to get a good photo of the most photographed trees in the Caribbean
- Find out about the best spot on the island to watch the sunset with a bottle of wine
- Hear what makes the Tranquillo different from other snorkel excursions
- Learn what is drift snorkeling
- Hear about Donna’s favorite place to snorkel from the beach
- Find out which restaurant would Donna recommend to a best friend who has never been to Aruba
- Discover what water sports activity sounds like a freight train
- Find out Donna’s “goto” for 2 for 1 pina colada’s
Properties and Services mentioned this episode:
- Caribbean Palm Village Aruba
- Private home at Tierra Del Sol
- Amsterdam Manor
- MVC Eagle Beach
- Manchebo Beach Resort
- Playa Linda Resort
- Rented a room at Charlie’s Bar
Restaurants and Excursions mentioned this episode:
- Azzurros
- Carlito’s Bar Aruba
- Chalet Suisse Aruba
- Flying Fishbone Aruba
- Marina Pirata
- Pinchos Aruba
- Tranquillo Aruba
- DePalm island
