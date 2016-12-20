Family Fun at Aruba Aloe This Holiday Season!

For more than 125 years, Aruba Aloe has been upholding the Aruban tradition of Aloe cultivation. The company is proud to be the oldest Aloe company in the world, and its Aloe is considered to be the finest on earth. Aruba Aloe's museum and factory tour reveals precisely where and how all this magic happens. The tour starts next to the company's rolling fields of Aloe, where the leaves are still harvested by hand, just like it was done by the Aloe farmers in many decades past. Here, kids will especially love the Aloe-cutting demonstration, where visitors are invited to taste the Pure Aloe Gel.

The informative tour continues with a visit to the museum, where the Aloe plant's history and its remarkable healing properties are further explained. The plant's importance to the island's economy over the years is highlighted, and visitors can also see a rendition of the outdoor oven used to process Aloe in the early 1900s. The museum also contains interesting artifacts used in the making of Aloe-based skin care.

In the factory itself, the tour highlights the various parts of the production process, from the extraction of the gel from the leaves by hand to the packing of the final products. Visitors will be able to see workers in action below on the factory floor, operating machinery, filling bottles, and maybe even cutting the Aloe leaves. Following the tour, visitors will be invited to peruse Aruba Aloe's hair, body, and sun care collections at the on-site boutique—a perfect chance to shop for holiday gifts!

The tour is led by local Aruba Aloe tour guides in English, Dutch, Spanish, or Papiamento every 15 minutes from 8am to 4:30pm on Mondays to Fridays, and 9am to 4:30pm on Saturdays. (Closed on Sundays.)

Aruba Aloe's family-friendly tour is the perfect activity for the holiday season! Don't miss it! Aruba Aloe wishes the entire Aruban community a happy and safe Holiday Season.