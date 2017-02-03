Language
Map of Aruba
    First Phase of Renovations Unveiled at Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    First Phase of Renovations Unveiled at Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort
    Feb. 3, 2017
    Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort recently completed the first segment of a major two-phase renovation project, including a complete overhaul of 48 suites, an extensive update of the pool area with the addition of underwater lights and music, and an entirely new lobby building devoted to checking in guests. 

    All newly renovated suites were outfitted with porcelain flooring, LED recessed lighting, fresh paint, and new furniture and window treatments. Kitchens were upgraded with new cabinetry, granite countertops, glass-tile backsplashes, and stainless-steel appliances. New vanities, granite countertops, fixtures, hardware, and makeup mirrors were added to the bathrooms, along with floor-to-ceiling tile. Existing bathtubs were replaced with new showers.

