First Phase of Renovations Unveiled at Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort

All newly renovated suites were outfitted with porcelain flooring, LED recessed lighting, fresh paint, and new furniture and window treatments. Kitchens were upgraded with new cabinetry, granite countertops, glass-tile backsplashes, and stainless-steel appliances. New vanities, granite countertops, fixtures, hardware, and makeup mirrors were added to the bathrooms, along with floor-to-ceiling tile. Existing bathtubs were replaced with new showers.

