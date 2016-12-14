Fofoti Tours And Transfers Expands Fleet With Two New Luxury Motor Coaches

“Fofoti is known to provide luxury and reliable service to our clients. We are thrilled to be able to add a product to our portfolio that is specifically targeted to smaller groups. The demand for our services has been on the increase, and as a growing company we always listen to our clients”, said Sharlise Croes, Managing Director of Fofoti Tours & Transfers.

Fofoti Tours & Transfers is equipped with a fleet of five 51-passenger, two 30-passenger fully airconditioned luxury buses and is planned to expand its fleet in 2017. Fofoti offers tours and transportation services to small groups, large groups, weddings, locals, VIP and more. For more information about chartering please contact us at 2803636, info@fofoti.com or visit our website www.fofoti.com.