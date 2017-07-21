Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Front-Office and reservations associates of Amsterdam Manor Beach resort Aruba received refresher course

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Front-Office and reservations associates of Amsterdam Manor Beach resort Aruba received refresher course
    Jul. 21, 2017
    Passions Aruba

    Recently the Front-Office and Reservations associates of the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba received a thorough property tour of both the Amsterdam Manor as well as of their sister-property, the MVC Eagle Beach Aruba. A refresher course, as you might say, and to provide all updated information relation to the rooms, suites and future plans for both properties. After the tour, the team got treated to a fantastic dinner at Passions on the Beach so that they can get better acquainted with their menu.

    Tags:
    Amsterdam Manor Beach
    MVC Eagle Beach Aruba
    Passions on the Beach Aruba