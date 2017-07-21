Front-Office and reservations associates of Amsterdam Manor Beach resort Aruba received refresher course

Recently the Front-Office and Reservations associates of the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba received a thorough property tour of both the Amsterdam Manor as well as of their sister-property, the MVC Eagle Beach Aruba. A refresher course, as you might say, and to provide all updated information relation to the rooms, suites and future plans for both properties. After the tour, the team got treated to a fantastic dinner at Passions on the Beach so that they can get better acquainted with their menu.