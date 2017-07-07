Gandelman hosted successful Patek Philippe Training in Aruba

This training is usually done in Miami, but because Gandelman had 8 of the 12 Sales Associates in the region that passed the second step, Patek Philippe decided to host it in Aruba and bring the other graduates in from Canada, the Caribbean and South America.

Patek Philippe is arguably the most prestigious Swiss watch manufacturer in the world, and is responsible for creating the most complicated movements using the world’s most skilled technicians and artisans. Needless to say, each timepiece comes with a wealth of information and these Patek Philippe trainings are therefore quite difficult to pass. But the Caribbean setting helped bring some fun into long days of technical training. Sales Associates from the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Canada, Colombia and St. Maarten were hosted at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and pampered with a luxurious stay full of fun and food. Gandelman’s Renaissance store manager gifted all trainees with a homemade pica jelly made with Madame Jeanette peppers, so they could all leave with a real taste of our island.

Gandelman is proud to be the exclusive retailer for Patek Philippe in Aruba. We hope to welcome you to our Renaissance store to view the exquisite collection with some of the world’s most knowledgeable Patek Philippe experts.