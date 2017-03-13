Gelatissimo Bistro introduces an all new local menu, in the heart of Oranjestad

Aruba’s cuisine, reflecting the island’s Dutch and Spanish heritage, is rich and varied, and now for the first time, the talented chefs of the Gianni’s Group put together a veritable feast. Locals, with a valid Aruban ID, will also be pleased with menu dollar prices, available for florins.

The menu takes off with Carni Stoba, a tasty, slow-braised beef stew, flavored with potatoes, carrots and onions; Arroz con Pollo, a delicate Latin specialty with pan-fried chicken tossed with vegetables is next on the list; It is followed by Balchi Di Pisca, nicely seasoned fish balls in a light, spicy, sweet sauce. Some of the menu dishes come to Aruba from the far-east, via the early Dutch colonials: Curried Shrimp, blending authentic Indian curry with cream, and Chicken Sate, smothered with flavorful peanut sauce. Rounding up the hit-parade Criojo Fish, the iconic preparation of breaded grouper fillet, guaranteed to make you a Criojo cooking aficionado.

All dishes are escorted by a choice of Baked Potato, French fries, Basmati Rice, Potato Rustica, Mixed Salad, Funchi Hasa or Banan Hasa, the perfect complement to all meals.

Salad lovers visiting Gelatissimo will delight in the contemporary Quinoa & Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella salad with edamame, beans, bell peppers and balsamic mustard dressing, or the Avocado Chicken on a bed of iceberg lettuce, with cucumbers, carrots, and onions served with a Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

The restaurant offers a daily fresh soup choice, and some mouthwatering snacks such as Mini Pastechi, Argentinean Empanada, Baked Chicken Wings and Croquettes.

The charming bistro is open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 8pm, and it is proud to serve the genuine Italian Illy coffee, resulting in perfect cappuccinos and espressos, the best artisanal, all-natural gelato on the island, and pressed Italian panini. The bistro delivers great quality at reasonable prices, with a distinctly European flair - eat in, or take out

The adjacent Gelatissimo Bar, at the heart of the plaza specializes in cocktails and martinis, and serves refreshing drinks, wine and beer, in a fun casual atmosphere, with a perfect to see-and-be-seen perspective. The daily Happy Hour serves drinks at happy prices!