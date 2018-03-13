Language
Map of Aruba
    Get Ready for a Unique and Exceptional Experience on Flag & Anthem Day!

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Mar. 13, 2018
    Local dishes, local dance and music entertainment, local games and much more meets the streets of Aruba on our national Flag and Anthem day Celebration! This is your chance to experience a unique and truly authentic Aruban holiday, where you will be able to discover what it feels like to be a local.

    We want you to enjoy these festive days to its fullest potential, which is why it is with great pleasure that we present to you this year's calendar of events for the 16, 17 and 18 of March. This way you can choose and plan ahead where to celebrate together with your friends and family. Follow this link Flag and Anthem Celebration to find out where each event is taking place and what can be enjoyed at these localities.

    Don't forget to take your best snapshot of your favorite experience and share these with your friends and family members on social media!

    Download the flyer and Flag and Anthem Celebration Map (below).

