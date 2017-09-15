Get reconnected with your body, mind and soul during the Magic Soul Retreat

Many people today ask themselves, “What experience do I want to have in this life? How do I want to re-write the main character of my story?” Everything in life is a choice. This is one of those choices that can re-direct the path of your life to one of authenticity, purpose and every-day magic.

This spiritual retreat takes place in one of the nicest areas of the island, Malmok Beach. The private villa, the presence of local beaches and magical labyrinth are just a few of the highlights of this special place. The program includes different activities in combination with personal coaching. Deep guided meditations, inspiring nature hikes, spiritual labyrinth walks, yoga, intuitive readings and reflective journaling are all part of the journey. And there is also room for conversations with a soulful tribe, creative art projects and of course delicious, mindful meals. These retreats are mystical, playful and practical. Everything has been mindfully designed to make this a one-of-a-kind, life changing experience!