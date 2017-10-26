Ghostly vibes at Sopranos during its Halloween party

Feet are not touching the floor, as ghosts only hover, so dancing might prove to be a bit challenging, but you can always try. When piano man Carl Testa hits his notes, we expect awfully scary things to happen.

The party starts at 8 pm at the terrifying piano bar, where the Fireball shots are on special and where big prizes can be won by the most ghostly dressed.

So come down to Sopranos, all you ghosts, and have your unearthly, macabre Halloween fun there.