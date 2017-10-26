Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Ghostly vibes at Sopranos during its Halloween party

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Ghostly vibes at Sopranos during its Halloween party
    Oct. 26, 2017
    Halloween Sopranos Aruba

    Ghosts will be floating around, dressed in white shrouds and scaring the hell out of guests at The Sopranos Piano Bar on Saturday, October 28, when terror reigns supreme during its Halloween party. 

    Feet are not touching the floor, as ghosts only hover, so dancing might prove to be a bit challenging, but you can always try. When piano man Carl Testa hits his notes, we expect awfully scary things to happen.

     The party starts at 8 pm at the terrifying piano bar, where the Fireball shots are on special and where big prizes can be won by the most ghostly dressed.

    So come down to Sopranos, all you ghosts, and have your unearthly, macabre Halloween fun there.

    Sopranos Aruba
    Halloween Party