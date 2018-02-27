Gianni’s Group is Proud to Announce Two NEW Locations for Gelatissimo!

Gelatissimo in the Paseo Herencia Mall is the perfect location to have a stroll, catch a movie, watch the water show and enjoy a homemade gelato with friends and family. Don't be shy to ask Lisa for a sample ;-) We are open from 4:00pm till 11:00pm and located on the right side of Tommy Hilfiger.

The second new Gelatissimo is located on the Palm Pier between the Hilton and the Riu Palace. We will provide you the cold refreshment that you will need during a hot day at the beach ;-). We are open from 10:00am till 10:00pm.

We have a variety of gelato flavors to choose from, even vegan and sugar free flavors... Visit us today! For more on our flavors or further information visit www.gelatissimoaruba.com or follow us on social media.