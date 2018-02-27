Language
Map of Aruba
    Gianni’s Group is Proud to Announce Two NEW Locations for Gelatissimo!

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Gianni’s Group is Proud to Announce Two NEW Locations for Gelatissimo!
    Feb. 27, 2018
    Gelatissimo Pier

    Gianni’s Group is already known for their 9 successful locations and decided in the beginning of 2018 to expand with 2 new Gelatissimo locations. Gelatissimo became the favorite place for many tourists and locals since they first opened their doors in December 2012. Now you are able to enjoy your gelato wherever and whenever :).

    Gelatissimo in the Paseo Herencia Mall is the perfect location to have a stroll, catch a movie, watch the water show and enjoy a homemade gelato with friends and family. Don't be shy to ask Lisa for a sample ;-) We are open from 4:00pm till 11:00pm and located on the right side of Tommy Hilfiger.

    Gelatissimo

    The second new Gelatissimo is located on the Palm Pier between the Hilton and the Riu Palace. We will provide you the cold refreshment that you will need during a hot day at the beach ;-). We are open from 10:00am till 10:00pm.

    Gelatissimo

    We have a variety of gelato flavors to choose from, even vegan and sugar free flavors... Visit us today! For more on our flavors or further information visit  www.gelatissimoaruba.com or follow us on social media.

    Gelatissimo
    Paseo Herencia Mall
    Palm Pier