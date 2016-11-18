The resort opted to participate in various projects and events, as a way of giving back to the community, and staying in touch with those of lesser means.

A group of dedicated team members volunteered on a beautiful Saturday morning, to clean up the beach at Grapefield, San Nicolas, a popular kite surfing destination. Considerable amounts of trash and marine debris were removed from the beach and its surroundings.

A group of team members also joined the annual pink-walk organized by the Mary Joan Breast Cancer foundation and showed their support to all those fighting the disease, expressing solidarity and compassion.

Also during the month, team members generously donated food and goods, destined to Fundacion Pa Nos Comunidad Aruba, which supports families in need. To conclude the month’s activities, team members purchased gifts that will be presented to the residents of Imelda Hof, Children’s home, as special surprises, on Thanksgiving Day.

The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino’s month of service helped raise awareness among team members and maintain a close collaboration with the island’s NGOs, shouldering social and charity projects.