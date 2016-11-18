Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Global Month of Service Celebrated During the month of October at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Global Month of Service Celebrated During the month of October at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino
    Nov. 18, 2016
    Hilton beach_clean_up

    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino staff and management came together to celebrate its passion and commitment to hospitality, locally and globally, during the month of October.

    The resort opted to participate in various projects and events, as a way of giving back to the community, and staying in touch with those of lesser means.

    A group of dedicated team members volunteered on a beautiful Saturday morning, to clean up the beach at Grapefield, San Nicolas, a popular kite surfing destination. Considerable amounts of trash and marine debris were removed from the beach and its surroundings.

    Hilton beach_clean_up_1.jpg Hilton beach_clean_up_2.jpg

    A group of team members also joined the annual pink-walk organized by the Mary Joan Breast Cancer foundation and showed their support to all those fighting the disease, expressing solidarity and compassion.

    hilton service month

    Also during the month, team members generously donated food and goods, destined to Fundacion Pa Nos Comunidad Aruba, which supports families in need. To conclude the month’s activities, team members purchased gifts that will be presented to the residents of Imelda Hof, Children’s home, as special surprises, on Thanksgiving Day.

    The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino’s month of service helped raise awareness among team members and maintain a close collaboration with the island’s NGOs, shouldering social and charity projects.

    Tags:
    Global Month of Service
    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino