Between the hours of 7 and 10:30 pm, the beautifully appointed boutique was bursting at the seams with T.H. Palm & Company's favorite ladies, who enjoyed an evening of fun, laughter, and catching-up over drinks, tasty bites, and shopping. The attentive T.H. Palm & Company staff, known for their fun and playful ways, wore fuzzy animal ears as they made the rounds making sure all the guests were well taken care of. Local forager Frank Kelly kept everyone in high spirits with his handcrafted cocktails made from boiled cherry tomatoes and edible flowers, while local chef Bas Kuurstra wowed attendees with delicious sliders, ceviche cups, teriyaki chicken skewers, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and other savory treats.

It's highly impressive for a store to be on its 13th iteration of thanking clients in such a unique way. Steffanie Mundle, manager of sister store, The Juggling Fish, commented, “This is my 7th year with the company, and I am so proud to be a part of this special event every December. For me, Girls' Night Out is all about togetherness. It's the perfect way for all these lovely ladies to start off the holiday season.”

The event also gives T.H. Palm & Company the opportunity to remind clients that through their purchases, they play a role in its Tikkun Olam (Repair of the World) program, now in its 9th year. Through this program, the boutique donates a percentage of every purchase to a local charity of the shopper's choice from a menu displayed at checkout. “Each time you choose to shop with us, you aid in the cycle of giving,” owner Jodi Tobman points out.

Speaking of gifts, the emporium is stocked with its newest collections for the holiday season, including trendy clothing for both men and women, chunky boho-style jewelry, a beautiful selection of books, a new line of dream catchers, inspirational signs, and an impressive range of unique gifts.

As always, all the guests were given a parting gift, this year a beach towel as a reminder that we all need more time to relax—more beach time, more pool time, more time spent away from our devices and with one another, and more time to pursue our dreams.

Jodi and the T.H. Palm & Company Family extend their warmest thanks to every guest, not only for attending, but for making T.H. Palm & Company one of their favorite boutiques on the island.

T.H. Palm & Company is open every day of the year, including Christmas Day.