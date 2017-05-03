Groove Department Live Band performing at Bugaloe Beach Bar

Language
Map of Aruba
    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    May. 3, 2017
    Groove Department Live at Bugaloe Beach Bar

    Bugaloe Beach Bar & Grill is proud to announce the appearance of the Groove Department Live Band this Friday, May 5th. Come down to the best bar on the beach for delicious cocktails, incredible live music, and the best sunset views on the island. The band will be performing from 7:30 in the evening.

    Bugaloe Beach Bar

    The Groove Department is a top 100 cover band that is certain to get your toes tapping and bodies moving! Before the show, Bugaloe will be offering our daily Happy Hours with live entertainment from 5-6pm and again from 10-11pm.

    Bugaloe is located on the De Palm Pier between the Riu Palace Hotel and the Hilton Resort. Come down to enjoy great drink deals, delicious food, as well as the musical stylings of the Groove Department!

    Bugaloe Beach Bar

