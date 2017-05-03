Groove Department Live Band performing at Bugaloe Beach Bar

The Groove Department is a top 100 cover band that is certain to get your toes tapping and bodies moving! Before the show, Bugaloe will be offering our daily Happy Hours with live entertainment from 5-6pm and again from 10-11pm.

Bugaloe is located on the De Palm Pier between the Riu Palace Hotel and the Hilton Resort. Come down to enjoy great drink deals, delicious food, as well as the musical stylings of the Groove Department!