A group of loyal guests were honored at the Divi Tamarijn Beach Resort

The honorees were Mr. Edward & Mrs. Kim residents of Berkley Massachusetts as Goodwill Ambassadors, Mr. Myles M. A. Walsh resident of Massachusetts as Goodwill Ambassador, Mr. Jim & Mrs. Pamela Fornia Minichiello residents of Ellenton Florida as Goodwill Ambassadors, Mrs. Kristina Hagerman resident of Franklin Massachusetts as Distinguished Visitor. The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba between 10-20 and more consecutive years. Ms. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority presented the certificates together with Mr. Francis Ridderstap and Mr. Marin Bijl General Manager of Divi Tamarijn Beach resort. Top reasons for returning provided by the honored consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, great weather, and friendly Aruban hospitality, "The resort-Tamarijn is family to us." Congratulations to all the loyal and friendly visitors of Tamarijn, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans.