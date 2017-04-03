Guest honored at Divi Tamarijn Resort

Ms. Mary Jane Marra from New York was recently honored with the Goodwill Ambassador certificate due to her 20th consecutive visit to Aruba.
Ms. Marouska Heyliger representing the Aruba Tourism Authority conducted the ceremony held at the Divi Tamarijn resort. According to Ms. Marra, she loves the island for its ocean, wonderful staff at the resort and many great restaurants. On the group picture you can admire the honoree with her friend together with Marin Bijl, Francis and Steve of the Divi Tamarijn.