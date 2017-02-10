Language
Map of Aruba
    Guest Honoring at Playa Linda Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Feb. 10, 2017
    Playa linda beach resort aruba

    Recently, Marouska Heyliger honored Deborah Whalen and James Gormely with the Emerald Ambassador and Distinguished Visitor certificate in the name of the Aruba Tourism Authority.

    The event which commemorates the couple 35th and 11th consecutive visit to the island was held at the Playa Linda Beach Resort. They enjoy coming to Aruba for the beautiful beaches, friendly people and sunny weather. On the picture are the honorees together with Yvette of Playa Linda and Marouska of ATA.

    playa_linda_resort_honoring.jpg

    If you are a loyal visitor of Aruba, and you would like to be honored as well, please send an email to support@aruba.com!

