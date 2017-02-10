Guest Honoring at Playa Linda Resort

The event which commemorates the couple 35th and 11th consecutive visit to the island was held at the Playa Linda Beach Resort. They enjoy coming to Aruba for the beautiful beaches, friendly people and sunny weather. On the picture are the honorees together with Yvette of Playa Linda and Marouska of ATA.

If you are a loyal visitor of Aruba, and you would like to be honored as well, please send an email to support@aruba.com!