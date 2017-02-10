Guests Honored at Paradise Beach Villas

These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination.

The titles are as following: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. The honorees are Ellen and Norman Luedtke from Georgia and Garo and Diane Indjeian from New Jersey as Distinguished Visitors. The guest love coming to the island for its friendliness, beautiful waters and amazing cuisine. On the picture the honorees together with Sandra of Paradise Beach Villas.