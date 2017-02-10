Language
Map of Aruba
    Guests Honored at Paradise Beach Villas
    Feb. 10, 2017
    paradise beach villas aruba

    Recently, ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba visitors with their distinctive certificates.

    These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination.

    paradise_beach_villas_honoring.jpg

    The titles are as following: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. The honorees are Ellen and Norman Luedtke from Georgia and Garo and Diane Indjeian from New Jersey as Distinguished Visitors. The guest love coming to the island for its friendliness, beautiful waters and amazing cuisine. On the picture the honorees together with Sandra of Paradise Beach Villas.

    Tags:
    Paradise Beach Villas
    Honoring
    Repeat Visitors