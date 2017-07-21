Guests Honored at Renaissance Ocean Suites

These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as following: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. The honorees are: Lucille De Martini and Mary Lou De Martini from New York. Murray and Jennifer Arvin from New York, and TJ Melvin from Massachusetts, all as Goodwill Ambassadors. The honorees love coming to the island for its hospitality, weather, beautiful beaches and anniversaries.