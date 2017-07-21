Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Guests Honored at Renaissance Ocean Suites

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Guests Honored at Renaissance Ocean Suites
    Jul. 21, 2017
    Renaissance Aruba Ocean Suites guests

    Recently, ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba visitors with their distinctive certificates.

    These certificates are a way to  say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as following: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. The honorees are: Lucille De Martini and Mary Lou De Martini from New York. Murray and Jennifer Arvin from New York, and TJ Melvin from Massachusetts, all as Goodwill Ambassadors. The honorees love coming to the island for its hospitality, weather, beautiful beaches and anniversaries.

    Tags:
    Renaissance Ocean Suites
    Honoring
    Repeat Visitors