Hadicurari restaurant celebrates 10 year anniversary of loyal employee Marcia

A mother of of four, 44-year old Marcia is very proud of her children, three of whom are living with her on Aruba. Guests at Hadicurari love her as well. Back to her beginnings:

``I had to leave my 9-month old daughter behind in the Dominican Republic,'' Marcia says sadly. ``I was just 17 years old and had to provide for my baby, so I came to Aruba for a housekeeping job that paid well. I was able to send money home from my salary so I knew my daughter would be okay.''

After a series of jobs, among others at Driftwood and a sandwich bar at the `barkjes', Marcia came to Aruba Wine And Dine's Hadicurari; she started as a runner, preparing tables, bringing water and beverages and cleaning up during her 8-hour shifts. After three years she moved up and became a waitress, a job she loves.

``Me gusta mi trabajo,'' she laughs. She is a popular waitress with guests and colleagues alike, switching effortlessly from Spanish to English, with a few Dutch words thrown in as well. ``I have trained quite a few waiters and waitresses in my time too,'' she says. Back to Marcia's children, who are the apples of her eye. ``My oldest is now already26 with kids of her own,'' she says. ``She is living in Sto. Domingo, but the others are here; the oldest (23) is studying at EPI, while the two other kids (14 and 12) are doing great as well, studying at Colegio Arubano (the youngest going there next year). I am so happy that everything has turned out so well.''

Marcia misses her family, who have spread out: a brother lives in New York, a sister in Holland. As Marcia has a Dutch passport, she will be able to visit her soon. We wish Marcia Tavarez lots of good luck in the future and masha pabien with your anniversary! Gefeliciteerd!