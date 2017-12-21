Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony Observed at the Hilton

The honor to light the sixth candle was given to Rene Kan, owner representative, and his teenage sons. Rabbi Daniel Kipper, of Beth Israel Synagogue in Oranjestad, congratulated guests on the occasion of the holiday commemorating the rise against Greek oppressors and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem, in the second century B.C., while guest Cantor Gaston Bogomolni, from Argentina, accompanied the ceremony with his guitar.

After the lighting ceremony facing the resort gardens, the Cantor gathered guests in the lobby and continued to delight them with a medley of traditional holiday songs. The entertainment and the Hanukkah donuts were enthusiastically received, and served as a pleasant surprise to guests in attendance.

This was the second annual live performance of Cantor Gaston Bogomolni at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. Bodomolni is a famous Cantor currently residing in Miami. In the spirit of the island’s multicultural heritage, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino celebrates and acknowledges the distinct diversity of guests and associates, by observing an inclusive calendar of dates.