Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony Observed at the Hilton

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony Observed at the Hilton
    Dec. 21, 2017
    Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony Observed at the Hilton

    On the 6th night of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, local members of the Jewish community joined visitors staying at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino for an informal, family style lighting of the resort’s custom-made khanukiyah.

    The honor to light the sixth candle was given to Rene Kan, owner representative, and his teenage sons. Rabbi Daniel Kipper, of Beth Israel Synagogue in Oranjestad, congratulated guests on the occasion of the holiday commemorating the rise against Greek oppressors and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem, in the second century B.C., while guest Cantor Gaston Bogomolni, from Argentina, accompanied the ceremony with his guitar.

    After the lighting ceremony facing the resort gardens, the Cantor gathered guests in the lobby and continued to delight them with a medley of traditional holiday songs. The entertainment and the Hanukkah donuts were enthusiastically received, and served as a pleasant surprise to guests in attendance.

    This was the second annual live performance of Cantor Gaston Bogomolni at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. Bodomolni is a famous Cantor currently residing in Miami. In the spirit of the island’s multicultural heritage, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino celebrates and acknowledges the distinct diversity of guests and associates, by observing an inclusive calendar of dates.

    Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony Observed at the Hilton  Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony Observed at the Hilton

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Hanukkah in Aruba
    Hanukkah
    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino