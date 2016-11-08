La Vista is Ready for the Holidays

La Vista is happy to present its menus for the upcoming holidays and is ready to serve the island’s visitors as well as the local community. Those wanting to dine out with their loved ones on Christmas Eve can come enjoy a delightful buffet at La Vista offering an extensive buffet menu featuring Beef Wellington, turkey with cranberry sauce and gravy and orange glazed ham, seafood options, a pasta station and much more! On Christmas day La Vista will be celebrating this special holiday with its famous Sunday Brunch with a traditional holiday twist adding keshi yena and ayaca to the menu.

On Christmas night La Vista will be ready to delight those looking to dine out to celebrate with a delectable dinner buffet offering traditional holiday items such as pan yena, pan de hamon, turkey with cranberry sauce and gravy, pineapple glazed ham and much more! The price of the Christmas eve dinner buffet is $57 per person, Christmas day brunch is $49 per person and the Christmas dinner buffet is $57 per person. Kids between 6 and 12 years eat for half the price while those under 5 years eat for free.

For reservations, call La Vista at 520-6312 or visit their website. La Vista is located at the Aruba Marriott Resort.

Ruth's Chris Features a Spectacular 6-Course Menu on New Year's Eve

Ruth’s Chris Steak House with its unique ambience and superior service is proud to share its spectacular 6-course New Year’s Eve menu to its clientele. The 6-course menu can be enjoyed for the price of $149 per person and features Ruth’s Chris’ best of the best such as the Cowboy Rib Eye, Filet & Lobster Tail, Seabass, Portobello Mushroom as entrée options.

There is also a kid’s menu available for the price of $50 for those dining with young ones between 6 and 12 years old. Whether you’re joining for a romantic dinner, a business meeting, a private party or just a drink at the bar, Ruth’s Chris will deliver an unforgettable dining experience.

For reservations, call Ruth’s Chris at 520-6600 or visit their website. Ruth’s Chris Steak House is located at the Aruba Marriott Resort.

Atardi Restaurant Awaits You on New Year's Eve

Atardi Restaurant is Aruba Marriott’s beachfront restaurant, Atardi, is the best kept secret on the island. It is the perfect setting for a romantic dinner, a place where you can be delighted by magnificent sunsets, exquisite meals under the fluttering palm trees, and feel the warmth of the sand between your toes. What better way to celebrate New Year’s Even than connecting with all your senses as you listen to the sound of the ocean.

Atardi has a scrumptious New Year’s Eve menu prepared for those wanting a more intimate dining experience. The menu includes Lobster Causa, Snapper Crudo, Scallops Leek Fondant as appetizer options, Atardi’s favorite Seared Seabass and Braised Lamb Shank as main course options and Multi Layers Napeoleon as dessert. Price is $145 per person. Although Atardi’s specialty is seafood, the Chef takes pride in knowing how to please meat lovers as well. The secret is out. You must come by.

For reservations, call Atardi Restaurant at 520-6537 or visit their website. Atardi Restaurant is located at the Aruba Marriott Resort.