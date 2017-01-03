Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Healthy Live Cooking at Taste of Belgium Restaurant Patio Every Friday & Saturday Evening!

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Healthy Live Cooking at Taste of Belgium Restaurant Patio Every Friday & Saturday Evening!
    Jan. 3, 2017
    ofyr_taste_of_belgium.png

    With the new year here Taste of Belgium Restaurant, located at Palm Beach Plaza Mall in Palm Beach is introducing a new experience to the vast variety of dining option in Aruba. Live Cooking on the restaurant very own patio with the OFYR Grill.

    More practical and stylish than a typical barbecue, OFYR’s simple, classic lines work in harmony with any setting. Perfect for a night of alfresco entertainment as chef Ronald Bossong transforms this elegant outdoor sculpture into a warm, welcoming hub for healthy live cooking and socializing.  

    While the OFYR outdoor grill has already taken its permanent residency on the Taste of Belgium patio back in October of 2016, this month Taste of Belgium is taking the grill to the next level – inviting everyone to join the romantic and entertaining atmosphere inspired by Belgian quaint markets every Friday and Saturday from 6PM – 9.30PM. Chef Ronald places anything you might desire on the grill, while he plucks the fresh herbs hanging behind him.

    ofyr_taste_of_belgium  ofyr_taste_of_belgium

    Have a sit and take your pick in the wide variety of dishes available, while the servers happily recommend a delicious Belgian beer or wine pairing to your meal.  Come and enjoy this romantic new dining experience exclusively available at Taste of Belgium restaurant every Friday and Saturday from 6PM till 9.30PM!

    Tags:
    OFYR
    Taste of Belgium
    Live cooking