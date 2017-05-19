Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Participates in Hilton’s Largest Annual Global Career Initiative

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Participates in Hilton’s Largest Annual Global Career Initiative
    May. 19, 2017
    Hilton Career Week
    Careers@Hilton Week Showcases the Diverse and Rewarding Career Opportunities in Hospitality for Job Seekers Around the World

    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino has taken part in Careers@Hilton Week, Hilton’s annual global career event showcasing the many opportunities available in the hospitality industry for youth and other job seekers. From May 15 to May 21, Hilton hotels and corporate offices around the globe are hosting hundreds of events to inform young people about the exciting and diverse career opportunities in the hospitality industry.

    This initiative is a part of Hilton’s Open Doors commitment, which aims to positively impact at least one million young people by 2019 by connecting them to opportunities in the hospitality industry, preparing them to reach their full potential or directly employing them.

    Last week, the resort hosted an event that educated and informed students of Ibero-American high school, here. The students experienced an orientation day, and then shadowed key executives on their job.

    Hilton Career Week  Hilton Career Week

    General Manager Hans Georg Roehrbein explained that his team members communicated what experience, knowledge and skills are acquired, in order to mold the next generation of young people, into tomorrow’s next generation of hospitality professionals.

    Careers @ Hilton Week events are a unique opportunity for Hilton to inspire job seekers about careers in the hospitality industry, and to support them by providing guidance on the skills that are vital to succeed in the workplace and beyond. Participants join Hilton for events ranging from résumé clinics to networking, as well as presentations from current employees about their career paths in hospitality.

    Hilton Career Week  Hilton Career Week

    For more information about Careers @ Hilton Week, please visit www.hiltonwordwide.com/youth. For information on job opportunities with Hilton, visit http://jobs.hiltonworldwide.com/. 

    Tags:
    Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino
    Career Week