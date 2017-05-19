Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Participates in Hilton’s Largest Annual Global Career Initiative

This initiative is a part of Hilton’s Open Doors commitment, which aims to positively impact at least one million young people by 2019 by connecting them to opportunities in the hospitality industry, preparing them to reach their full potential or directly employing them.

Last week, the resort hosted an event that educated and informed students of Ibero-American high school, here. The students experienced an orientation day, and then shadowed key executives on their job.

General Manager Hans Georg Roehrbein explained that his team members communicated what experience, knowledge and skills are acquired, in order to mold the next generation of young people, into tomorrow’s next generation of hospitality professionals.

Careers @ Hilton Week events are a unique opportunity for Hilton to inspire job seekers about careers in the hospitality industry, and to support them by providing guidance on the skills that are vital to succeed in the workplace and beyond. Participants join Hilton for events ranging from résumé clinics to networking, as well as presentations from current employees about their career paths in hospitality.

For more information about Careers @ Hilton Week, please visit www.hiltonwordwide.com/youth. For information on job opportunities with Hilton, visit http://jobs.hiltonworldwide.com/.