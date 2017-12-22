Holiday Season in Full Swing at Aruba Aloe

During the show, Aruba Aloe’s employee, Randy Ras, presented an aloe-cutting demonstration to Ivo Yanez from Magia di Pasco while explaining the history of Aruba Aloe and the benefits of the Aloe plant itself. Aruba Aloe’s marketing manager, Jessica Posner, discussed the different brands and products offered by Aruba Aloe. The last segment of the show took place in the boutique, where Jonathan Geerman, Aruba Aloe’s regional store supervisor, explained more about the different products and gave tips for choosing the perfect gift for a loved one. Recommendations included a new collection of soaps, which features Aruba Aloe’s Active Charcoal Soap and Rose Clay Soap.

Aruba Aloe’s products are special. Special because they include 100% pure and fresh aloe gel directly cut from the Aloe fields next to the Aruba Aloe factory at Hato, 100% locally made and represent an important part of Aruba’s history and culture, making them meaningful gifts for the holiday season. Shoppers can choose products from the Classic Aruba Aloe line, like the Special Care Lotion, the Ultra Intensive Aloe Crème, or the Alcoholada Gel, as well as products from the Island Remedy and Desert Bloom collections for all the loved ones on their list. Aruba Aloe would like to remind the community that all locals receive a 20% discount on all products in any of its 16 island stores across the island, with a local ID.

Aruba Aloe also offers free tours at their factory & museum at Hato any time throughout the year, which serves as a special family activity over the holiday break. The company would also like to extend heartfelt holiday wishes to everyone during this special time of year, as well as warm wishes of health and happiness for the year to come.

Aruba Aloe, founded in 1890, is one of the few Aloe companies in the world that grows, harvests, and processes its own Aloe on-site. This Aloe, considered to be the finest Aloe in the world, is the base of an ever-growing collection of premium skin, hair, and sun care products. Aruba Aloe currently has 16 retail stores, and its products are available for purchase on www.arubaaloe.com (US & Canada) and www.arubaaloe.nl (Europe).