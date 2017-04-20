Holocaust Memorial ceremony at Beth Israel Aruba

Holocaust Day, or Yom Hashoah as it is known in Hebrew, is observed by the Jewish people as a day of commemoration for the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust as a result of the actions carried out by Nazi Germany and its accessories, and for the Jewish Resistance in that period.

The evening will include prayer, reflection, candle lighting and a screening of the video Glimpses of Jewish Life before the Holocaust.

Everyone is invited to join the Aruban Jewish community in this public event.

For more information contact Beth Israel at info@bethisraelaruba.com or +297-582-3272