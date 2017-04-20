Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Holocaust Memorial ceremony at Beth Israel Aruba

    Apr. 20, 2017
    Beth Israel Aruba

    Beth Israel Aruba is hosting a Holocaust Memorial ceremony taking place this Saturday at 6:30 PM. 

    Holocaust  Day, or Yom Hashoah as it is known in Hebrew, is observed by the Jewish people as a day of commemoration for the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust as a result of the actions carried out by Nazi Germany and its accessories, and for the Jewish Resistance in that period. 

    The evening will include prayer, reflection, candle lighting and a screening of the video Glimpses of Jewish Life before the Holocaust.

    Everyone is invited to join the Aruban Jewish community in this public event. 

    For more information contact Beth Israel at info@bethisraelaruba.com or +297-582-3272

