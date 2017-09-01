Language
Map of Aruba
    Honoring at Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Sep. 1, 2017
    Bucuti &amp; Tara Beach Resort Aruba

    Recently,  ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba visitors with their distinctive certificates.

    These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as following: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. The Distinguished Visitors honorees are: Jose Fernandez and Stephen Kimmerling from New Jersey and Rodney and Nori Jones from Virginia. The honorees love coming to the island for its warm weather, beautiful beaches and relax feeling of the island.

    Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort
    Distinguished Visitor
    Goodwill Ambassador