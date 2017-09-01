Honoring at Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort

These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as following: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. The Distinguished Visitors honorees are: Jose Fernandez and Stephen Kimmerling from New Jersey and Rodney and Nori Jones from Virginia. The honorees love coming to the island for its warm weather, beautiful beaches and relax feeling of the island.