Honoring at Marriott Ocean Club

These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as following: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. The honorees are: Staci Tate Bowen from Massachusetts as Goodwill Ambassador. William and Beverly Artz from New York as Emerald Ambassadors. The honorees love coming to the island for its home away from home feeling, fantastic food and friendly people.