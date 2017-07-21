Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Hyatt Regency Aruba hosted dinner party for Latin American press and wedding planners

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Hyatt Regency Aruba hosted dinner party for Latin American press and wedding planners
    Jul. 21, 2017
    Hyatt Aruba Fam trip

    From June 8-12, 2017, the Aruba Convention Bureau hosted a bridal FAM trip with participants from Latin America.

    Hyatt Regency Aruba hosted a dinner at the property’s Gold Ruins for press and wedding planners. The resort’s Romance Planner, Rosy Nuboer, showcased her work and experience decorating the venue with the help of Aruba event planning companies, Elite Productions and Perfect Team. The intimate evening was set to the sounds of a live violinist while guests dined from an array of exquisite hors d’oeuvres, a shellfish display, sushi station and live grill station. Guests were also invited to have their picture taken at an ‘I DO’ prop setup as a takeaway memento of the evening.

